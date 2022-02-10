Catholic World News

Protest in church by Black activists divides Catholics in Brazil

February 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The brutal murder of an African refugee in Brazil has sparked protests against racism in several cities.



In Curitiba, the capital of Paraná state (map), protestors who denounced the murder gathered in front of a historically black parish. According to the report, “a deacon requested the protestors leave the area because they were supposedly disturbing the churchgoers who were leaving the church after Mass. That was when the demonstrators decided to enter the church.”

