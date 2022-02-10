Catholic World News

Germany’s Synodal Assembly calls for change on bishops’ selection

February 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The German bishops’ Synodal Assembly has called for lay participation in the election of bishops. Synod participants have also called for doctrinal change on homosexuality and contraception, as well as for women’s ordination.

