Catholic World News

Argentine: abuse trial looms for bishop promoted by Pope Francis

February 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The trial of Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta on sex-abuse charges will begin later this month in Argentina, the Crux site reports.



The trial, scheduled to begin last October, was postponed because the court was waiting for documents from the Vatican. Although current Vatican policies assure cooperation with requests for information from law-enforcement agencies, prosecutors in Argentina report that they still have not received the material.



Bishop Zanchetta was appointed by Pope Francis in 2013 to head the Oran diocese. In 2017 he resigned, at the age of only 53, citing health reasons; and the Pope brought him to Rome, creating a new position for him at the Administration for the Patrimony of the Apostolic See. In 2018, an Argentine newspaper reported the the bishop had been charged with abuse. Although the Vatican said that the charges were new, a former vicar-general of the Oran diocese confirmed that reports had been sent to Rome in 2015 and again in 2016.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!