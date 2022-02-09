Catholic World News

Chicago archdiocese removes principal who ended mask mandate at his school

February 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: 100 parents and students gathered to protest the removal of Jacob Mathius of Queen of Martyrs School in Evergreen Park, IL. “I perceive, for some time, the social-emotional toll that continuing COVID protocols have taken on many of our students,” the principal had written in ending the mask mandate.



“We’re really sad the archdiocese just let him go, he was standing up for our kids,” said one parent.

