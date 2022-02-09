Catholic World News

Colombian bishop receives several death threats

February 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, Bishop Ruben Dario Jaramillo Montoya of Buenaventura conducted an exorcism of the entire city, which is plagued by drug-related violence. Nearly 800 people have disappeared there over the past 20 years.

