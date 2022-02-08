Catholic World News

Montana bishop changes stance, bars Latin Mass

February 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Austin Vetter of Helena, Montana, has announced that “all Masses according to the Missal of 1962 are to cease as of Ash Wednesday,” thus banning the celebration of the traditional Latin Mass in Montana.



Bishop Vetter had earlier assured traditionalists that “nothing will change” regarding the use of the traditional liturgy at a parish in Columbia Falls. He said that he changed his position after a new Vatican explanation of Traditionis Custodes, and although a bishop has the authority to regulate the liturgy in his own diocese, he would not grant an exception to the Vatican ruling.

