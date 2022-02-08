Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader: Christians ‘must be preachers of hope’ amid military escalation

February 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: “We are facing a full-scale escalation between Russia and the collective West, and in this escalation Ukraine is only the part of the full panorama of different threats and tensions,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.



“Consequently, this Ukrainian crisis, despite affecting Ukraine itself, affects the whole world as well,” he added. “We hope that through prayer and international support we can say loudly, ‘No to violence and war!’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!