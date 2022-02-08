Catholic World News

Seoul’s new archbishop: Eucharistic adoration is key to unity of Church, Korean peninsula

February 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick, a Discalced Carmelite who was installed as Archbishop of Seoul in December, invited the faithful to join him in weekly solemn Eucharistic adoration. The prelate said that “the unity of the Church, the spiritual well-being of the faithful in the difficult time of the pandemic, the reconciliation and unification of the Korean peninsula have one source: Eucharistic adoration,” according to the Fides news agency’s summary of his remarks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!