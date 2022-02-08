Catholic World News

SNAP demands Catholic publisher stop selling books by accused priests

February 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests has demanded that TAN Books stop selling books written by priests who were accused of abusing minors.



“This is the first that we have heard of any complaint from SNAP,” said a vice president of the company that owns TAN Books. “We have no knowledge that the priests in question have been credibly accused. We will investigate this matter immediately.”

