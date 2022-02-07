Catholic World News

Synod office claims ‘great enthusiasm’ for preparatory sessions

February 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The office of the Synod of Bishops has announced “great satisfaction with the headway being made” in local preparations for the Synod on Synodality.



A meeting of the Ordinary Council of the Synod reported that in three months since the effort began, diocesan meetings and listening sessions were “showing great enthusiasm” for the process, and the preparatory work was “welcomed with great enthusiasm” particularly in Africa, Latin America, and Asia.



On a more candid note, however, the report acknowledged: “There is also a certain mistrust among the laity who doubt that their contributions will really be taken into consideration.”

