For first time, canonization cause formally begins for a Pakistani Catholic

February 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Servant of God Akash Bashir “offered his life in sacrifice to save the lives of hundreds of Christians present inside the Catholic Church of St. John in the district of Youhanabad, Lahore, on March 15, 2015, blocking a suicide bomber and dying with him,” said Archbishop Sebastian Shaw, following the approval of Bashir’s cause by the Vatican.

