91-year-old Christian villager drugged, killed in Bangladesh

February 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: 100 Christians held a protest in the village of Padrishibpur in southern Bangladesh following the murdered of Malkam D’Costa, whose son testified against a Muslim man accused of rape. The South Asian nation of 164 million (map)—the world’s 8th most populous—is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu.



“We Christians are citizens of this country, but they persecute us because we are a minority,” said one demonstrator. “We want to live peacefully and see the perpetrators of this murder punished.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

