EU bishops welcome election of Maltese lawmaker as president of European Parliament

February 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Roberta Metsola, a Maltese lawmaker who said in 2015 that she was “categorically against abortion,” has been elected president of the European Parliament.



“She is a brilliant person who will certainly be able to fulfil this important institutional role in an excellent manner,” said Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, the president of COMECE, the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU. “We look forward to continuing this collaboration for the common good, bringing public institutions closer to European citizens, making young people protagonists of European politics and promoting policies centered on human person, family and community.”



Upon becoming president, Metsola promised to respect the European Parliament’s majority position in favor of abortion. “The position of the parliament is unambiguous and unequivocal, and that is also my position,” she said.

