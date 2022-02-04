Catholic World News

Leading Russian Orthodox official lauds Putin as protector of Christians

February 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bestowing a national honor on a leading Russian Orthodox official, President Vladimir Putin inducted Metropolitan Hilarion into the Order of Alexander Nevsky.



“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the support you give to the persecuted Christians around the world,” Metropolitan Hilarion said. “Thanks to the Russian Army, the terrorists were expelled from Syria. However, in a number of other countries in the Middle East, where Christians are attacked by terrorists and radical groups, they also need Russia’s protection and help.”



“The believers in Africa are looking with hope at Russia and its President, at the Russian Orthodox Church and its Patriarch,” the prelate continued. “They come out into the streets with posters, saying, ‘Thank you, Putin! Thank you, Patriarch Kirill!’ I would like to join in their gratitude and wish you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, good health and God’s aid in your ministry.”

