Christian leaders call for release of Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong

February 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A coalition of Christian leaders has called upon the government of Hong Kong to releases Jimmy Lai and other democracy activists, suggesting that the gesture would be appropriate for the Chinese New Year.



The statement—signed by Cardinal Charles Bo of Myanmar, the president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, and other Catholic prelates and Protestant leaders—said that the imprisonment of Lai is “a sad injustice” and a cause for grave concern about the future of freedom in Hong Kong.



The Christian leaders wrote: “There is a very real prospect that Jimmy Lai may spend the rest of his years in prison.” Lai, an influential newspaper publisher, has indicated that he sees his suffering as a sacrifice for his Catholic faith as well as for democracy.

