Catholic World News

Police escort man from Pope’s general audience

February 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Shouting, “This is not the Church of God,” a man interrupted the February 2 papal general audience and was removed by members of the Vatican gendarmerie.



“A few minutes ago we heard a man who was screaming, shouting, who had some kind of problem, I don’t know if it is physical, psychological or spiritual—but he is a brother of ours who has a problem,” the Pope said. “I would like to end by praying for him, for our brother who is suffering, poor man, because if he was shouting, it is because he is suffering.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!