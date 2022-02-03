Cardinal Marx calls for discussion of a married priesthood
February 03, 2022
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: “For some priests, it would be better if they were married — not just for sexual reasons, but because it would be better for their life and they wouldn’t be lonely,” Cardinal Reinhard Marx said in the newspaper interview. “We must hold this discussion.”
The influential cardinal archbishop of Munich is coordinator of the Vatican’s Council for the Economy, a member of the Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals, former president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU, and former president of the German Bishops’ Conference.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Feb. 03, 2022 2:20 PM ET USA
There are many married priests in the Catholic Church. It is a discipline, not a dogma. Note that I did not say "Roman" Catholic Church, not to say that our rite lacks married priests from among the denominations. Maybe adjusting the discipline in certain situations could address the problem of rampant homosexual recruitment in the Church.