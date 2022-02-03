Catholic World News

‘Bring the world to the Church,’ Pope tells secular institutes

February 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a letter to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Provida Mater Eccelesia, Venerable Pius XII’s apostolic constitution on secular institutes.



The Code of Canon Law defines a secular institute as “an institute of consecrated life in which the Christian faithful, living in the world, strive for the perfection of charity and seek to contribute to the sanctification of the world, especially from within” (Canon 710).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!