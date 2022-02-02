Catholic World News

New alliance is formed to defend Catholic healthcare

February 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The threats against religious freedom in the United States have become so acute that five major Catholic organizations have formed the Catholic Health Care Leadership Alliance,” writes Wesley Smith. “The crisis time for religious pluralism in the United States is fast approaching. The need for an organization like the CHCLA could not be more pressing—or its launch more timely.”

