Anglican pastor killed in Peshawar; Christians united in grief

February 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Gunmen on motorcycles murdered William Siraj, an Anglican pastor, as he was riding home from church in Peshawar, a city of 2 million in northwestern Pakistan (map).

