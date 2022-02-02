Catholic World News

Support grows among Spanish lawmakers for government inquiry into clerical abuse

February 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on Euronews

CWN Editor's Note: Spain’s bishops have “so far refused to set up an independent commission, despite acknowledging more than 200 existing abuse claims over the past 20 years,” according to the report.



A recent investigation by El País, the Madrid daily, found “potential abuse by 251 priests and some lay people from religious institutions against at least 1,237 victims between 1943 and 2018.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!