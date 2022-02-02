Catholic World News

Bishop laments hunger, mass destruction in Tigray

February 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Ethiopian and Eritrean troops are fighting against a separatist coalition in the Tigray War, which began in 2020.



“The region is literally destroyed, infrastructure, schools, churches, monasteries, mosques, some cemeteries, part of the cultural heritage,” said Bishop Tesfasellassie Medhin of the Eparchy of Adigrat. “90% of the sanitary facilities have been destroyed. Since the beginning of the conflict, no one has received a salary in Tigray.”

