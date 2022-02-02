US seminaries grapple with the issue of transgender applicants
February 02, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: “The primary responsibility for overseeing the admissions process to seminary belongs to the local bishop,” said a representative of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, following a report that transgender applicants had unwittingly been admitted to seminaries.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Feb. 02, 2022 1:29 PM ET USA
Is there yet an apology for all those years when our seminary rectors, Directors of Diocesan Vocations and sundry other priests recruited on Fire Island and on the Broadway sets and in those clubs where people with disordered sexual appetites lurk.