Catholic World News

US seminaries grapple with the issue of transgender applicants

February 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The primary responsibility for overseeing the admissions process to seminary belongs to the local bishop,” said a representative of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, following a report that transgender applicants had unwittingly been admitted to seminaries.

