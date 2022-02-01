Catholic World News

Filipino bishops will refuse donations from mining companies

February 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of the Philippines have announced that they will reject donations from corporations that engage in “destructive” practices, notably mining companies.



The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines also announced plans to withdraw funds from financial institutions that are invested in “ecologically harmful activities.”

