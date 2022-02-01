Catholic World News

Vatican envoy slams Lebanese politicians during visit to Beirut

February 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Let there be an end to the few profiting of the suffering of many. No more letting half-truth continue to frustrate people’s aspirations,” Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, said after meeting President Michel Aoun.



The prelate has begun a five-day visit to Lebanon to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

