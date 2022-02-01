Catholic World News

Pope praises Salesians after watching Mass on TV

February 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I followed the Mass celebrated in the shrine of Mary Help of Christians (in Turin) by the rector major, (Father) Ángel Fernández Artime,” Pope Francis said following his January 30 Angelus address.



The Pope added that St. John Bosco, the Salesians’ founder, “did not shut himself up in the sacristy; he did not close himself off in his own things. He went out into the streets to look for young people with the creativity that was his hallmark. Best wishes to all Salesians!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

