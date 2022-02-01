Catholic World News

USCCB responds to Biden administration’s proposed gender-transition coverage mandate

February 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by the National Catholic Bioethics Center, National Association of Evangelicals, and other organizations, has commented on a proposed regulation that would “force insurers to cover ‘gender transition’ procedures such as cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers, and sex reassignment surgery.”



“We applaud HHS’s effort to ensure that everyone has access to health care and health coverage, but we object to language in the proposed regulations that can be read to require the provision and coverage of procedures that are medically ineffective or cause harm, violate professional and evidence-based judgments as to an appropriate course of treatment, or conflict with the religious and moral convictions of health insurers, plan sponsors, and other stakeholders,” the USCCB and other signatories said in their letter.

