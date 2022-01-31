Catholic World News

Pope: taxation should redistribute wealth

January 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Taxes “must favor the redistribution of wealth,” Pope Francis said during a January 31 audience with representatives of Italy’s tax-revenue agency.



In his remarks the Pope spoke about the history of taxation in the Bible, observing that the kings of Israel imposed taxes, and the Book of Leviticus called for tithing—which was introduced to support the priests. The Pontiff did not draw a distinction between voluntary tithing and mandatory taxes, nor between almsgiving and support for the government.



Speaking of St. Matthew, Pope Francis said that the apostle may have continued collecting taxes after his conversion, “but he certainly did so with a different logic: that of service to the needy and sharing with the brothers and sisters, just as the Teacher taught him.”

