Key synod cardinal: ‘The Pope has nothing against conservatives if they learn from life’

January 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, of Luxembourg has been appointed the relator general at the 2023 Synod of Bishops, whose theme is “For a synodal Church: communion, participation and mission.”



Commenting on the ordination of women as deacons, Cardinal Hollerich said, “I would have nothing against it. But reforms need a stable foundation. If the Pope were now simply to allow [the priestly ordination of married men] and deaconesses, the danger of schism would be great ... In Africa or in countries like France, many bishops would possibly not go along with it.”



“The Pope has nothing against conservatives if they learn from life,” he added. “In the same way, he has nothing against the reformers if they keep the whole Church in mind. And the Pope does not like infighting in the Church.”

