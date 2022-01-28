Catholic World News

Auschwitz survivor meets with Pope on Holocaust Remembrance Day

CWN Editor's Note: The survivor, Edith Bruck, was born in Hungary and lives in Rome. Pope Francis visited her apartment last February.

