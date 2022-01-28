Catholic World News

Catholic adoption agency in Michigan wins $550K settlement

January 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has agreed to pay $550,000 to St. Vincent Catholic Charities in Lansing. In 2019, the state had threatened to close adoption agencies that did not place children with same-sex couples.



“The teaching of the Catholic Church and, hence, the adoption policy of St. Vincent is rooted in both faith and reason: that children, on the whole, do best in life when they grow up with a mom and dad who are married to each other,” said Rich Budd, Director of Marriage and Family Life for the Diocese of Lansing.

