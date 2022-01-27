Catholic World News

Ethiopian blockade on Tigray blamed for 5,000 deaths

January 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Almost 5,000 people have died, mostly from malnutrition, as a result of Ethiopia’s blockade of the Tigray region, the Fides news service reports. Local health officials report that many deaths have been caused by treatable diseases as well as malnutrition, as health facilities in the region have been almost completely destroyed in the conflict that began late in 2020.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!