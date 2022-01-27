Catholic World News

Puerto Rico: archbishop condemns toppling of Juan Ponce de León’s statue

January 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León (c. 1460-1521) established the first European settlement on Puerto Rico (Encyclopaedia Britannica article). Vandals toppled his statue hours before King Felipe VI of Spain visited the island.

