Catholic World News

Vatican defends former Pope Benedict after German report faults abuse record

January 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on CBC News

CWN Editor's Note: Warning against “easy scapegoats and summary judgments,” Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, said that “it cannot be forgotten that [Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger] ... had already fought the phenomenon [of clerical abuse] in the last phase of the pontificate of St. John Paul II, with whom he had been a close collaborator, and once he became Pope, promulgated very harsh norms against clerical abusers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

