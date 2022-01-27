Catholic World News

Seek peace in Ukraine, says US bishops’ chairman for international justice and peace

January 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “With the alarming situation in Ukraine, we appeal to all leaders to respect the territorial integrity and political independence of Ukraine and to engage in constructive dialogue to peacefully resolve this conflict that impacts the lives and livelihoods of 43 million Ukrainians,” said Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL), chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!