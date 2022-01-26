Catholic World News

Brazilian bishops rap resistance to Covid vaccination for children

January 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Brazil have decried public statements that discourage the Covid-vaccination of children, in a statement clearly aimed at President Jair Bolsonaro.



Bolsonaro has spoken against vaccinating childen, noting that young people are generally not vulnerable to Covid, and the vaccine’s effects are uncertain. The bishops’ statement condemned misleading information about the vaccines.

