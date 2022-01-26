Catholic World News

Republicans rip Biden listing of employees who seek religious exemptions

January 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Republican Party leaders in the US House of Representatives have demanded that the Biden administration stop compiling a list of government workers who seek religious exemptions from a Covid-vaccine mandate.



Forty Republican lawmakers signed a statement saying that move to assemble a special data base of religious employees was “inexcusable and must be withdrawn.” They charged: “From day one, your administration has displayed a consistent attitude of contempt toward Americans who prioritize faith in their lives.”

