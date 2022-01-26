Catholic World News

Church leaders in Paraguay highlight new law’s negative effect on indigenous peoples

January 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “A controversial private property law ratified this past September applies stiff prison sentences to parties found guilty of occupying private land,” Al Jazeera reported. “90% of the country’s territory is in the hands of just 12,000 property owners, many with ties to the dictatorial government of Alfredo Stroessner, who was in power between 1954 and 1989, which gifted public lands and Indigenous territory to allies.”

