Cardinal skips Vatican trial to boycott talk of rumored liaison with woman

January 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Associated Press also covered the story, with the headline “Vatican cardinal complains prosecutors asked about sex life.”



The prelate is Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who oversaw the internal affairs of the Roman Curia as Substitute (Sostituto) of the Secretariat of State from 2011 to 2018. Pope Francis created him a cardinal in the 2018 consistory and named him Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. In 2020, Becciu resigned from the “rights connected to the cardinalate,” and he is now on trial in connection with a London real estate deal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

