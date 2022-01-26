Catholic World News

Without specifics, French bishops offer advice on upcoming elections

January 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We are going through tough and perilous times, but fear is always a bad counselor, whereas hope opens the way to courageous and healthy choices,” the leaders of the French bishops’ conference said in L’Espérance ne déçoit pas [Hope Does Not Disappoint (Romans 5:5)], a statement ahead of the April presidential election and June legislative election.



“The risk of fracturing our national community is real, as is the resurgence of international tensions,” they added. “We cannot allow ourselves to be locked into bitterness and discouragement.”

