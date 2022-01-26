Catholic World News

Haiti enters 2022 facing a multitude of dangerous, daunting challenges, sisters warn

January 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Dawn Colapietro, a lay missionary associated with the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth, said that one Haitian priest now eats “a hearty breakfast every day because he knows that if he gets kidnapped that day, that it will be the last meal he will eat for several days.”



The Caribbean nation of 11.2 million (map) is 67% Catholic and 27% Protestant.

