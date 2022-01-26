Catholic World News

Europe’s bishops urge international community to support Ukraine

January 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The Presidency of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences, giving voice to the Bishops of the European Continent in this dramatic moment of tension around Ukraine, wishes to express its closeness to the Churches in Ukraine and to all its people,” the continent’s bishops said in a statement. “They invite the international community to offer its support to the country in the face of the danger of a Russian military offensive.”



“We also, as shepherds of the European Continent, want to appeal to the Leaders of the Nations so that they do not forget the tragic World Wars of the last century and so that international law as well as the independence and territorial sovereignty of each country will be defended,’ the bishops added. “Together with the Holy Father, we want to call on Governments to find ‘acceptable and lasting solutions’ in Ukraine based on dialogue and negotiation and without resorting to arms. At this extremely delicate time, we ask Christians to pray for the gift of peace in Ukraine.”

