USCCB, CRS: ‘Urge your reps to support vaccine equity around the world’

January 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops and Catholic Relief Services (the US bishops’ international relief and development agency) have asked Catholics to lobby Congress to “ensure the United States uses its full diplomatic and funding capabilities to push for the equitable global distribution and uptake of COVID-19 vaccines.”



During his recent Address to the Diplomatic Corps (CWN coverage), Pope Francis said that “in the end, a comprehensive commitment on the part of the international community is necessary, so that the entire world population can have equal access to essential medical care and vaccines.”

