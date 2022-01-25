Catholic World News

Pro-abortion zealots project slogans on New York cathedral

January 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Members of a pro-abortion activist group projected their slogans onto the facade of St. Patrick’s cathedral on January 22, during an evening prayer vigil. The demonstration was an obvious imitation of an initiative by “Catholics” for Free Choice, the group that projected slogans on the front of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC, a few days earlier.



The pro-abortion demonstrators had earlier shouted and cursed at people entering the cathedral to join in the Prayer Vigil for Life. Police barricades separated the demonstrators from the faithful.

