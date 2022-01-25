Catholic World News

Vatican official reflects on synodality and the search for Christian unity

January 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on Lutheran World Federation

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Brian Farrell, LC, was appointed Secretary of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity in 2002. He said that synodality aims for “a hugely increased participation of the whole people of God in the life, the governance and mission of the Church.”



“This is vital from an ecumenical point of view, because the over-centralization of the Church has been an obstacle recognized by every pope since Vatican II,” he said. “If the process is successful, I think there will be a different appreciation of the Catholic Church, which will be very beneficial in the search for Christian unity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!