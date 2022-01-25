Catholic World News

‘A question of life and death’: Ukrainian Catholic bishops in US compare Putin to Herod

January 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “During the Christmas season, some 100,000 Russian troops have been positioned on three sides of Ukraine: a nascent democracy, a country on a pilgrimage to freedom and dignity from the fear of a totalitarian past in which 15 million people were killed on Ukrainian territory,” the bishops who lead Ukrainian Catholic eparchies (dioceses) in the US said in a statement.



“Today, the world watches and wonders: Are religious liberty, a free press, a robust public debate, and accountable government in a sovereign state to be punished through the escalation of an invasion that began in 2014?” Is the Ukrainian people’s exercise of their God-given dignity a threat to a modern Herod’s thirst for power and hegemony?”



“This is a question of life and death, as nostalgia for an empire lost has led to senseless slaughter and immense suffering throughout Ukraine,” the bishops added.

