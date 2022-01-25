Catholic World News

Ethiopia releases 7 detained nuns

January 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Ethiopian security forces arrested the seven on November 30. The sisters are they are ethnic Tigrayans, and government is fighting against a separatist coalition in the Tigray War.



Two deacons and two other sisters remain in detention.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!