Catholic World News

Indian Christians rap state government for rising insecurity

January 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “More than 10 attacks targeting Christians were reported from five different places during the past two weeks,” said Arun Pannalal, president of the Christian Forum in the east-central Indian state of Chhattisgarh (map). “It is a complete failure of the state government.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!