Pope urges Augustine canonesses to help restore young people’s taste for life

January 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Faced with the challenges and dangers that threaten young people, I hope that your commitment and your enthusiasm, forged in the strength of the Gospel, may restore to them the taste for life and the desire to build a society worthy of this name,” Pope Francis said on January 24, in an audience with participants in the General Chapter of the Canonesses of St. Augustine of the Notre-Dame Congregation.



St. Peter Fourier and Blessed Alix Le Clerc founded the institute in 1597.

