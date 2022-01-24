Catholic World News

Dutch Jesuit murdered in Syria unlikely to be beatified, sources say

January 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Father Frans van der Lugt, a Dutch Jesuit who had lived in Syria for 50 years, was killed in 2014.



The priest is alleged to have made “belittling statements” about the sexual abuse scandal, and thus is unlikely to be beatified, according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!